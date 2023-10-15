”Babel” sources: SBU successfully attacked a substation in Belgorod region

"Babel" sources in the Security Service of Ukraine showed a video of a successful attack on the Krasna Yaruga electrical substation in the Belgorod region. In particular, Russian military facilities were connected to it.

The SBU warned that the occupiers would receive a response to the numerous attacks on the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced that air defense had allegedly shot down 27 Ukrainian drones, namely: 18 over the Kursk region and two over Belgorod region.

Local governors did not report any injuries or damage — only falling debris.