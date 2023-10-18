NYT: The US transferred about 20 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine

The United States handed Ukraine about 20 long-range ATACMS missiles.

This was reported by the New York Times (NYT) with reference to two Western officials.

According to the sources, Ukraine received a version of the ATACMS missiles, which are cluster munitions that drop 950 bombs over the blast site.

This modification has a limited range, but this may be enough to strike the main Russian bases in Ukraine. Also, according to the newspaperʼs sources, the USA set a condition — not to attack the Russian Federation.

The weapon was delivered secretly so that it would not become a target of Russia. At the same time, Ukraine wanted to catch the Russians by surprise with its long-range strikes.