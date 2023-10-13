Romania has officially approved the conditions for the import of Ukrainian grain

Romania has approved the conditions for importing grain from Ukraine. This was reported by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Florin Barbu on October 13.

The mechanism was agreed with Ukraine. It protects Romanian farmers from importing grain from Ukraine. Therefore, Romania allows the import of wheat, corn, sunflower and soybeans only on the basis of a marketing agreement, which must be issued by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. Thus, grain imports will only be possible for Romanian farmers and processors who document that they need grain to replenish stocks.

That is, the mechanism is as follows: Romanian farmers and processors who wish to replenish stocks submit documents confirming the need for imports. The commission checks the documents and suggests whether or not to put the contract on the market. Then the body that checks product quality checks the grain for safety and issues the appropriate certificate. After that, the Ministry of Agriculture issues an agreement to the farmer or processor for the supply of the required amount of grain. The marketing agreement expires when the required amount of imports is reached.

Romania emphasizes that this mechanism was agreed with both Ukraine and Romanian farmers.