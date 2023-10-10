New “grain corridor” and F-16 pilot training. The results of negotiations between Zelensky and the President of Romania

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of Romania Klaus Iohannis signed a declaration on security cooperation, including in the Black Sea region, as well as expanding logistical and economic cooperation.

This happened before their press conference in Bucharest.

After the signing, Zelensky informed that a new "grain corridor" through Moldova to Romania will soon be operational. He called the agreement one of the strategic areas of cooperation.

The parties also agreed to double transit through Romanian ports to 4 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products. In addition, there are agreements on simplifying border crossing procedures and opening new border crossing points.

Regarding military assistance, the Romanian side has decided to create a center for training Ukrainian F-16 fighter pilots. Positive news regarding artillery and strengthening of Ukrainian air defense was also announced.