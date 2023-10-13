The court kept the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in pretrial detention center. But the amount of the deposit was reduced

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in custody for another two months (until December 9).

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported this on October 13.

At the same time, the court reduced Knyazevʼs bail from 45 to 35 million hryvnias. The court reduces bail for the fourth time. Back in May, it amounted to 107.3 million hryvnias, and already at the end of the month — 75 million. In September, the court reduced the bail to 55 million hryvnias, and at the end of September to 45 million.