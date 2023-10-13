The court kept the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in pretrial detention center. But the amount of the deposit was reduced

The Higher Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) remanded the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev in custody for another two months (until December 9).
The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutorʼs Office (SAP) reported this on October 13.
At the same time, the court reduced Knyazevʼs bail from 45 to 35 million hryvnias. The court reduces bail for the fourth time. Back in May, it amounted to 107.3 million hryvnias, and already at the end of the month — 75 million. In September, the court reduced the bail to 55 million hryvnias, and at the end of September to 45 million.
- On May 15, it became known that the head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev was caught taking a bribe of almost $3 million. The bribery was connected with decisions in favor of businessman Kostyantyn Zhevaho in the case of the Poltava Mining and Processing Plant (here are more details about the case). Businessman Zhevaho rejected all the accusations and called the "customers" — the alleged Russian owners of his assets, as well as businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi.
- On May 16, the Supreme Court expressed no confidence in Knyazev and released him, later Knyazev was suspected, and then the court arrested him with the right to a bail of 75 million hryvnias. On September 5, the court reduced the bail amount to 55 million.
- On October 13, the court sentenced the lawyer Oleh Horetsky, who, together with Knyazev, was found guilty of bribery. Horetsky agreed to a deal with the prosecutor, so he received a 5-year suspended sentence with a 3-year probationary period. He must also transfer 21 million hryvnias to the United 24 Fund for the "Army of Drones" project.