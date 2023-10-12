Denmark and the Czech Republic will deliver tanks and combat vehicles to Ukraine

In the coming months, Denmark and the Czech Republic will provide Ukraine with infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, heavy weapons and other equipment.

The press service of the Czech Ministry of Defense writes about this.

Money for military aid was allocated by Denmark, and the Czech Republic will act as an intermediary, since the weapons will be bought from Czech defense enterprises.

As part of the first part of the project, Ukraine will receive almost 50 infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, 2 500 pistols, 7 000 rifles, 500 handguns and 500 sniper rifles, electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, as well as large-caliber ammunition.

The delivery includes both new Czech weapons and refurbished equipment already in service with the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the future, Denmark and the Czech Republic plan to transfer another 500 heavy machine guns, 280 recoilless guns, 7 000 anti-tank weapons, 10 000 hand grenades, 60 mortar systems and anti-drone systems.