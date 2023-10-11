Norway, Sweden and Denmark will jointly buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Norway is joining forces with Sweden and Denmark — the countries will jointly buy artillery shells for Ukraine.

This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Norway on October 11.

"The need and use of artillery ammunition in Ukraine is very high. With the help of coordinated procurement in the Nordic countries, we wanted to join forces with Sweden and Denmark in procurement to increase and optimize donations to Ukraine," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Aril Gram.

The countries will consider several possibilities of how to continue the supply of ammunition to Ukraine faster and more efficiently, draw a conclusion and use the most practical way.

The three countries together contribute about $43 million, and Ukraine will receive ammunition in 2024.