Norway, Sweden and Denmark will jointly buy artillery ammunition for Ukraine

Norway is joining forces with Sweden and Denmark — the countries will jointly buy artillery shells for Ukraine.
This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Norway on October 11.
"The need and use of artillery ammunition in Ukraine is very high. With the help of coordinated procurement in the Nordic countries, we wanted to join forces with Sweden and Denmark in procurement to increase and optimize donations to Ukraine," said Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Aril Gram.
The countries will consider several possibilities of how to continue the supply of ammunition to Ukraine faster and more efficiently, draw a conclusion and use the most practical way.
The three countries together contribute about $43 million, and Ukraine will receive ammunition in 2024.
- In the last day, Belgium announced that it will transfer several F-16 fighters to Ukraine from 2025 (their number will depend on the "increase in power" of the Belgian F-35), Denmark promised to transfer the first batch of F-16 aircraft to Ukraine in the spring of 2024, the USA allocated an aid package for $200 million, Lithuania announced the transfer of two air defense systems to NASAMS, and at a meeting of the Ramstein group, they formed a "coalition of opportunities" for the long-term defense of Ukraine (the United States will lead a coalition that will help Ukraine develop its own Air Force).