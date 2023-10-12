The number of victims of the rocket attack on Hroza has increased to 56

The number of people killed due to a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region has increased.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

In the evening of October 11, a 53-year-old woman died in the intensive care unit. The number of victims is currently 56 people.

Forensic and medical examiners are still identifying the remains, and three people are still missing, bringing the death toll to 59.