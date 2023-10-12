The number of victims of the rocket attack on Hroza has increased to 56

The number of people killed due to a Russian missile attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region has increased.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.
In the evening of October 11, a 53-year-old woman died in the intensive care unit. The number of victims is currently 56 people.
Forensic and medical examiners are still identifying the remains, and three people are still missing, bringing the death toll to 59.
- On October 5, Russian troops hit a cafe-shop in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region with an Iskander missile, when there was a memorial dinner in honor of a fallen soldier. 56 people died, five more were injured. All the dead were residents of the village.
- SBU exposed two men who directed the Russian "Iskander" to the village of Hroza. They turned out to be two local residents who worked for the Russians during the occupation, and then left for the Russian Federation, from where they formed a network of informants. Having learned the exact address and time of the wake, one of the brothers passed this data to the Russian occupiers for a targeted strike.