Israel formed a provisional government. What is happening in the country now

An emergency government has been formed in Israel, the Times of Israel writes. The military cabinet will include Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and the leader of the National Unity opposition party, Benny Gantz.

Former IDF General, National Unity Member of Parliament Gadi Eisenkot, along with Minister Ron Dermer, will be observers.

The military cabinet left an open position for opposition leader Yair Lapid, who refused to join the emergency government. During wartime, the government will not make any decisions not related to combat operations.

The Israel Defense Forces announced "alleged infiltration from the territory of Lebanon into Israeli airspace," writes CNN. Sirens are sounding in northern Israel near the border with Lebanon. The Israel Defense Forces later reported that the infiltration warning in northern Israel was a false alarm. "For the time being, fears of infiltration are ruled out," the IDF says.

Hamas continues to shell southern Israel. A childrenʼs center at a hospital in Ashkelon was hit, writes Al Jazeera. No casualties have been reported. The IDF has established a no-go zone from the Gaza Strip to the outskirts of Ashkelon. Entry there is considered a criminal offense.

In the border town of Maalot Tarshikha, a group of terrorists may infiltrate. Residents are urged to stay in shelters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuʼs spokesman, Tal Heinrich, confirmed that infants and older children with severed heads were found in Kibbutz Kfar Az. Hamas denies this report.

On the morning of October 7, the Palestinian movement Hamas attacked Israel, announcing the start of the military operation "Al-Aqsa Flood". Israel responded by announcing the launch of a counter-terrorist operation in the Gaza Strip called Iron Swords, and on October 8, Israel officially declared war. Israel sees the goal of control over the entire Gaza Strip.

As of the morning of October 10, Israel declared that it fully controls the border with the Gaza Strip.

On October 11, the Israeli army eliminated one of the founders of the Hamas movement, Sheikh Abdel Fattah Dukhan (Abu Usama), in the Gaza Strip. Militants confirmed his death.

The Gaza Strip has run out of fuel to generate electricity, and the only power plant has completely shut down. Only diesel generators remain in the region, but they will last for several days.

1,200 people have already died in Israel from attacks by Hamas militants, at least 1,100 in the Gaza Strip. Among the dead in Israel are three Ukrainians. Currently, it is known that nine Ukrainians were injured, and six are considered missing. The headquarters of the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs works in Israel, which receives appeals from Ukrainians and provides assistance.