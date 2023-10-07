MFA: There are currently no citizens of Ukraine among the victims in Israel. The agency created an operational headquarters

Currently, there are no citizens of Ukraine among the victims of hostilities in Israel.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

The Ministry created an operational headquarters to help Ukrainians in Israel and recommends:

Refrain from visiting the central and southern regions of the country.

Maintain vigilance and closely monitor communications from local competent authorities in Israel.

In case of shelling, a warning siren may sound. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs urges to pay attention to all such warnings and follow the instructions of local authorities.

If you are in the settlements of Israel in the immediate vicinity of the Gaza Strip, during the activation of the air alert signal, it is recommended to immediately go to the shelter.

Follow the website of the Internal Front Command of the Israel Defense Forces https://www.oref.org.il/en (the link is available from the territory of Israel).

If Ukrainian citizens are in an emergency situation, they should contact the following hotlines:

Embassy of Ukraine in Israel: +972 546 676 782;

of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in the city of Ramallah: +972 59 823 93 99.