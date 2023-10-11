The third Ukrainian died in Israel. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on evacuation

Another Ukrainian was killed in Israel due to the war with the Palestinian militants of the Hamas movement. The number of dead Ukrainian citizens has increased to three.

This was reported by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Oleh Nikolenko.

Currently, it is known that nine Ukrainians were injured, and six are considered missing.

The headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine in Israel has already processed more than a thousand applications from Ukrainians. Almost 700 Ukrainians cannot leave Israel due to canceled flights, so work on their return continues. Also, 170 Ukrainians declared their desire to evacuate from the Gaza Strip. The headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working out ways to leave, but the situation is very difficult due to the fighting.