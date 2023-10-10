Ukraine simplified the import of materials for the production of ammunition for drones

The government simplified the import of materials for the production of combat units and ammunition for drones.
This was reported by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal on October 10.
The Cabinet of Ministers removed bureaucratic obstacles to the purchase of Ukrainian drones — and expanded the list of military and dual-use goods that can be imported without the permission of the State Export Control Service. This will provide for the needs of Ukraine and allow for an increase in the manufacture of drones.
Now, it is necessary to submit one application and not collect additional documents. Previously, the procedure took a lot of time. Obtaining an import permit involved many steps that could take up to several months.
- From February 22, 2022, the Ministry of Defense adopted 28 models of Ukrainian-made drones. Among them, there are nine models of kamikaze drones, including three of the aircraft type, as well as six FPV drones. The total number of drones transferred to the Armed Forces within the scope of procurement by the Ministry of Defense is several thousand units.
- In January 2023, the government simplified the import of civil and dual-purpose drones, as well as spare parts for them. They will be processed immediately at the border.
- On February 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi signed the law on the duty-free import of drones, thermal imagers, and night vision devices.