Six children became orphans after the shelling of the Russians in the village of Hroza

In the village of Hroza of the Kharkiv region, which was shelled by Russia with "Iskander" and killed 53 people, six children becamed orphans, qand five more — semi-orphans.

This was reported to "Babel" on October 10 by the head of the Shevchenkivske settlement military administration of the Kupyansk district of the Kharkiv region Serhiy Starikov.

"While we have contacts of people who took these children under their care. This is not legal guardianship, but relatives have taken care. Official guardianship will be issued after the funeral. Mostly grandparents stayed with the children, parents died. There are aunts and uncles. There are no children who have no relatives at all," noted Serhiy Starikov.

He also informed that the military administration of the village pays compensation to the families — 30 000 for the dead and 50 000 for each wounded.