MDI special forces tried to free the Zaporizhzhia NPP three times

Special agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense tried three times to liberate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), which has been occupied by Russian troops since March 2022.

NV was told by the head of the State Administration of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov and his subordinates.

For the first time, MDI soldiers crossed the Kakhovka Reservoir and landed on the left bank in August 2022. They were supposed to create a bridgehead for the further liberation of Energodar and the station, but they could not gain a foothold there and retreated under the pressure of the Russians. The Special Forces believe that they lacked artillery support.

Then the special forces made two more attempts to land on the left bank. Several hundred fighters took part in the last one, but, according to Budanov, it was not possible to succeed due to "management and executive shortcomings." Then the Russian troops brought heavy equipment, including tanks, to the shore.

According to Budanov, the operations were extremely difficult, as the fighters had no such experience. The acquired skills later came in handy during the landing in Crimea in August 2023.