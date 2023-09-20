822 Ukrainian nuclear workers work at the occupied ZNPP — up to two thousand more are not allowed to work

822 Ukrainian nuclear workers are currently working at the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Another 2,083 workers are not allowed to enter the station by the occupiers.

This was announced by Petro Kotin, president of NNEGC Enerhoatom, on the air of the telethon.

According to him, Enerhoatom communicates with the employees of the ZNPP unofficially because the Russian occupiers forbade nuclear workers to use communication means.

Kotin confirmed that the occupiers occasionally detained and tortured the stationʼs Ukrainian staff in order to force them to cooperate with Rosatom.