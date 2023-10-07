In the occupied Kherson region, a car with the secretary of “United Russia” was blown up — he died

In the occupied Kherson Region, in the city of Nova Kakhovka, the car of the so-called head of the local branch of Putinʼs United Russia party, Volodymyr Malov, was blown up.

The "governor" of the region and collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced this on October 7, and Malovʼs death was confirmed by the "operational headquarters" of the region.

Malov died in a local hospital from his injuries.

On August 29, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Nova Kakhovka, where the regional branch of the United Russia party is located. The day before, the "head" of the city administration, Volodymyr Leontiev, received citizens in this room.