In the occupied Kherson region, a car with the secretary of “United Russia” was blown up — he died

In the occupied Kherson Region, in the city of Nova Kakhovka, the car of the so-called head of the local branch of Putinʼs United Russia party, Volodymyr Malov, was blown up.
The "governor" of the region and collaborator Volodymyr Saldo announced this on October 7, and Malovʼs death was confirmed by the "operational headquarters" of the region.
Malov died in a local hospital from his injuries.
On August 29, an explosion occurred in a residential building in Nova Kakhovka, where the regional branch of the United Russia party is located. The day before, the "head" of the city administration, Volodymyr Leontiev, received citizens in this room.
- A movement of resistance to the Russians is active in the occupied Kherson region. So, in March, they blew up a car with a collaborator, the head of Lyubimivka and Vasylivka villages of the Kakhovsky district, Andrii Shtepa, and also killed the "platoon commander" of the Russian security forces, collaborator Serhiy Moskalenko, whom journalists consider to be involved in torturing people in Nova Kakhovka, and the deputy head of the occupation administration of the Kherson region, Kyryl Stremousov and Peopleʼs Deputy of Ukraine Oleksiy Kovalev, who sided with the Russians.