Russia has officially confirmed the death of an MP-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov

The Investigative Committee of Russia officially confirmed the death of an Ukrainian lawmaker-collaborator Oleksiy Kovalyov.
Kovalyov died at home in the occupied territory of the Kherson region on August 28 from a gunshot wound, and his roommate also died with him.
Information about the death of Kovalyov in Zaliznyi Port began to appear on August 29. According to journalists, the collaborator was found at home with a gunshot wound near his mother.
- On June 22, in the occupied part of the Kherson region, in the city of Gola Prystan, an attempt on his life was made: his car was blown up, but he survived. On July 4, Kovalyov received the position of "deputy chairman for agriculture" in the occupation government of the Kherson region.
- In 2019, Kovalev was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in one of the districts of the Kherson region. In the parliament, he was a member of the Servant of the People faction and was a member of the committee on finance, tax and customs policy. After the start of a large-scale war, Kovalev went to the occupied Kherson region. On June 8, a case was opened against him for collaborationism. The State Bureau of Investigation stated that enterprises controlled by Kovalyov supply food to the temporarily occupied Crimea and sell it on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Servant of the People party expelled him from its faction and appealed to the Verkhovna Rada to strip Kovalyov of his mandate, and also called on the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office and the SSU to take Kovalyovʼs case to court as soon as possible and to confiscate his property and assets.