Another body was found under the rubble in Kharkiv. She is the grandmother of the dead boy

Rescuers found the body of another victim after a morning rocket attack on a residential building in Kharkiv. She is the grandmother of the dead 10-year-old boy and the wounded 11-month-old child.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.
Currently, two dead and 28 injured are known. Rescue and search operations are ongoing.
- On October 6, around 07:00, the Russian military launched a missile attack on two districts of Kharkiv — Osnovyansky and Kyivsky. The Iskander rockets hit the residential sector: one hit the roadway, and the second hit a three-story residential building.