The number of injured from the rocket attack on Kharkiv increased to 27. A 10-year-old boy died

27 people were injured in the morning rocket attack by two "Iskanders" in Kharkiv. The body of a 10-year-old boy was found under the rubble. Search operations are ongoing, as reported the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

One of the rockets hit the roadway, windows were broken in neighboring houses. The second rocket hit a three-story residential building.

Prosecutors are investigating the strike as a violation of the laws and customs of war.