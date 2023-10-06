The Russians hit the civilian sector of Kharkiv with “Iskanders”. There are 16 wounded

Around 7 a.m., Russian troops fired two "Iskander" missiles at the Kyivsky and Osnovyansky districts of Kharkiv. Civilian infrastructure, in particular a residential building, came under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov.

The number of injured has increased to 16, including an 11-month-old child. The body of a 10-year-old boy was recovered from the rubble without signs of life.

Rescuers are sorting through the rubble of buildings and extinguishing cars that caught fire from the impact.

Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported that a child may be under the rubble.