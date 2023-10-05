In the village of Groza, rubble was dismantled — 51 people died. Not everyone was recognized

Rescuers cleared all the rubble of a local cafe and shop in the village of Groza, which was hit by a Russian Iskander M missile on October 5 at 1:25 p.m. The number of victims did not change — 51 people died. Six more people were injured. The police were able to identify 35 of the dead.

Serhiy Bolvinov, head of the Investigative Department of the State Police in the Kharkiv region, reported this.

"Today, residents of the village of Groza in the Kupyan district gathered for a memorial dinner. Whole families came, some with children and elderly people. The Russians hit a small grocery store, which was also a local cafe at the same time, very accurately. The building was completely destroyed, along with the people," he said.

According to Bolvinov, only 35 people could be identified. The rest of the bodies were sent to the morgue, for identification, DNA analysis will have to be done.

Now investigators and operatives are looking for the gunners. Searches are currently underway.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, announced three days of mourning in the Kharkiv region — from October 6 to 8.

It is known that the attack occurred during a memorial dinner held in the village in honor of a fallen soldier. Synegubov says that all the dead were residents of the village.