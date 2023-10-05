Ukraine demands from FIFA and UEFA to cancel the decision on the admission of the youth national team of Russia to the competition

Ukraine demands from the International Football Federation (FIFA) and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) to cancel the decision to allow the youth national team of Russia to participate in the U-17 World Championships.

The position was made public by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ukraine on October 5.

"We demand the cancellation of FIFA and UEFAʼs decisions as limiting the rights of Ukrainian children, who were deprived by Russia of the right to train safely and simply live in their native country, without the threat of being stolen, raped or killed," the Ministry of Youth and Sports noted.

Ukraine also calls on FIFA and UEFA to oppose violence and aggression on the part of the Russian Federation.

"We will resolutely defend this position as long as Russia fights against Ukraine and until peace is restored on the European continent," the Ministry added.

Ukraine appealed to all UEFA member associations with a request to join the boycott of any matches with the Russian Federation. The football associations of England, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Norway, and Romania have already officially announced such a boycott. At the same time, Switzerland, the Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Estonia said that they were waiting for further explanations from UEFA.