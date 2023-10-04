FIFA, following UEFA, allowed Russian junior teams to participate in world championships

Following the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Football Federation (FIFA) allowed the youth national teams of Russia to participate in the U-17 World Championships.

This is stated in the FIFA press release.

The decision was approved following an appeal by the UEFA Executive Committee on September 26, 2023. Russian teams will play under the name "Football Union of Russia", without the national flag, anthem and equipment with the symbols of the Russian Federation. This is provided they qualify.

The participation of the adult national team of the Russian Federation was prohibited until the end of the war.