FIFA, following UEFA, allowed Russian junior teams to participate in world championships

Following the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), the International Football Federation (FIFA) allowed the youth national teams of Russia to participate in the U-17 World Championships.
This is stated in the FIFA press release.
The decision was approved following an appeal by the UEFA Executive Committee on September 26, 2023. Russian teams will play under the name "Football Union of Russia", without the national flag, anthem and equipment with the symbols of the Russian Federation. This is provided they qualify.
The participation of the adult national team of the Russian Federation was prohibited until the end of the war.
- On September 26, UEFA cancelled the complete ban on the participation of Russian teams in its competitions. U-17 teams were allowed to play without the flag, Russian uniform and anthem, as well as on neutral fields.
- At the same time, UEFA claims that it once again condemns Russiaʼs aggression against Ukraine, and assures that the ban on the participation of other teams remains in effect until the end of the "conflict". They say that the actions of adults should not affect the right of children to play internationally.
- Ukraine has announced a boycott of UEFA competitions. It was supported (refused to play) by England, Romania, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Poland.