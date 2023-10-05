Britain: Russia may use sea mines to attack civilian vessels in the Black Sea

Russia may continue to attack civilian shipping in the Black Sea, including laying sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain. It explained that it released the information to prevent attacks on civilian vessels.

According to Britainʼs estimates, Russia seeks to attack civilian vessels passing through the Ukrainian "humanitarian corridor" in order to curb the export of Ukrainian grain. London stated it was working with Ukraine and other partners to improve shipping security. Russia seeks to avoid direct attacks in order to blame Ukraine for everything.