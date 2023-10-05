News

Britain: Russia may use sea mines to attack civilian vessels in the Black Sea

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

Russia may continue to attack civilian shipping in the Black Sea, including laying sea mines on the approaches to Ukrainian ports.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain. It explained that it released the information to prevent attacks on civilian vessels.

According to Britainʼs estimates, Russia seeks to attack civilian vessels passing through the Ukrainian "humanitarian corridor" in order to curb the export of Ukrainian grain. London stated it was working with Ukraine and other partners to improve shipping security. Russia seeks to avoid direct attacks in order to blame Ukraine for everything.

Britain emphasizes that it has created intelligence and surveillance capabilities to monitor Russiaʼs activity in the Black Sea. These capabilities will help identify and detect any further Russian attacks on civilian shipping or infrastructure.