Great Britain: On August 24, Russia tried to attack a civilian cargo ship in a Black Sea port

Great Britain accused Russia of an attack on a civilian cargo ship in a Black Sea port on August 24.

This was stated by Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak on September 11, Reuters cites.

Two Kalibr missiles, which Russia launched from the Black Sea, targeted at a cargo ship standing in the port under the Liberian flag, but they were successfully shot down by air defense.

"Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know that on August 24, the Russian military attacked a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with several missiles," Sunak said.