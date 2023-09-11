Great Britain: On August 24, Russia tried to attack a civilian cargo ship in a Black Sea port

Great Britain accused Russia of an attack on a civilian cargo ship in a Black Sea port on August 24.
This was stated by Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak on September 11, Reuters cites.
Two Kalibr missiles, which Russia launched from the Black Sea, targeted at a cargo ship standing in the port under the Liberian flag, but they were successfully shot down by air defense.
"Thanks to declassified intelligence, we know that on August 24, the Russian military attacked a civilian cargo ship in the Black Sea with several missiles," Sunak said.
- On the evening of August 24, explosions rang out in Odesa, the Air Force Command reported on the work of air defense, and later — on two downed Calibers, two downed Kh-59 missiles and an attack drone. It was not reported that a civilian vessel was under attack.
- On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the ship officially confirms readiness to leave, the ship will be allowed to the route. Since August 18, four cargo ships have sailed from Odesa region.