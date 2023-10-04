CNN: The West is running out of ammunition for Ukraine

Representatives of NATO and Great Britain warned that the Western military was running out of ammunition for Ukraine, and called for increased production.
CNN writes about it.
"We give away weapons systems to Ukraine, which is great, and ammunition, but not from full warehouses. We started to give away from half-full or lower warehouses in Europe," said the head of NATOʼs military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer. According to him, these reserves are now running out.
The Minister of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, James Hippie, said that aid to Kyiv should continue.
"We have to keep Ukraine in the fight tonight and tomorrow and the day after and the day after," he said and called for increased ammunition production.
Analysts warn that the United States and its allies are sending a wide range of munitions to Ukraine, but they are not being produced and delivered quickly enough.
"An inability to ensure timely procurement and deliveries could undermine essential Ukrainian operations to retake additional territory or defend against potential future Russian offensives," US Deputy Defense Secretary Michael McCord wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.
According to him, without additional funding, the United States will have to delay or reduce aid to Ukraine in order to focus on Kyivʼs urgent needs.
- From October 1, a shutdown could occur in the United States — a partial suspension of the governmentʼs work, if the House of Representatives and the Senate did not approve budget issues in time. On this day, the temporary budget was agreed for 45 days, but it did not include additional aid to Ukraine. There is a debate in Congress due to political differences — right-wing Republicans are opposed to supporting Ukraine, and part of the party is hesitant. Therefore, Congress must find a compromise on the fiscal year 2024 budget. Legislators should discuss a separate bill on $24 billion in military aid to Kyiv.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine explained that the situation with the temporary US budget will not stop the aid to Ukraine, which was announced earlier.
- On October 3, the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the US Congress, Kevin McCarthy, was prematurely removed from office. Now the US House of Representatives will not be able to pass new laws until a new speaker is elected. Aid to Ukraine will also remain without consideration.