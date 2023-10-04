CNN: The West is running out of ammunition for Ukraine

Representatives of NATO and Great Britain warned that the Western military was running out of ammunition for Ukraine, and called for increased production.

CNN writes about it.

"We give away weapons systems to Ukraine, which is great, and ammunition, but not from full warehouses. We started to give away from half-full or lower warehouses in Europe," said the head of NATOʼs military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer. According to him, these reserves are now running out.

The Minister of the Armed Forces of Great Britain, James Hippie, said that aid to Kyiv should continue.

"We have to keep Ukraine in the fight tonight and tomorrow and the day after and the day after," he said and called for increased ammunition production.

Analysts warn that the United States and its allies are sending a wide range of munitions to Ukraine, but they are not being produced and delivered quickly enough.

"An inability to ensure timely procurement and deliveries could undermine essential Ukrainian operations to retake additional territory or defend against potential future Russian offensives," US Deputy Defense Secretary Michael McCord wrote in a letter to congressional leaders.

According to him, without additional funding, the United States will have to delay or reduce aid to Ukraine in order to focus on Kyivʼs urgent needs.