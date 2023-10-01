MFA: The situation with the temporary US budget will not stop aid to Ukraine

The situation with the temporary US budget will not stop the aid to Ukraine, which was announced earlier.

This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

According to him, now it is almost $1.6 billion for defense needs and $1.23 billion in direct budget support, as well as funds for humanitarian and energy projects.

At the same time, Nikolenko emphasized that the shutdown of the American government could have a negative impact on the implementation of current programs for Ukraine.

"Now the Ukrainian authorities are actively working with American partners so that the new US budget decision, which will be worked out within the next 45 days, includes new funds to help Ukraine. Letʼs not forget that internal political discussions related to the American political process are ongoing in the USA. Ukraineʼs support remains unwaveringly strong both in the US Presidentʼs Administration and in both parties and houses of the US Congress, and most importantly, among the American people," the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured.