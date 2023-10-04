Landing was on the west coast. Intelligence revealed the details of the operation in Crimea

The landing of Ukrainian special forces was on the western coast of Crimea.

A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov reported this in a comment to "Babel".

There was a battle with the Russians. They were outnumbered, but the Ukrainian special forces destroyed a significant number of the occupiers — we are talking about units of the landing forces that are in this direction. Information about the number of killed is still being clarified.

Also, according to "Babel", the special intelligence unit "Artan" played a particularly active role in the operation.

Before that, Yusov stated in a media comment that there are also losses among Ukrainian special forces.