Landing was on the west coast. Intelligence revealed the details of the operation in Crimea

The landing of Ukrainian special forces was on the western coast of Crimea.
A representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate (MDI) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Yusov reported this in a comment to "Babel".
There was a battle with the Russians. They were outnumbered, but the Ukrainian special forces destroyed a significant number of the occupiers — we are talking about units of the landing forces that are in this direction. Information about the number of killed is still being clarified.
Also, according to "Babel", the special intelligence unit "Artan" played a particularly active role in the operation.
Before that, Yusov stated in a media comment that there are also losses among Ukrainian special forces.
- On October 4, intelligence reported that Ukrainian special forces again landed on the territory of Crimea and struck the occupiers. The video of the raid ends with footage of fighters holding a Ukrainian flag and saying: "Crimea will be Ukrainian or deserted."
- On August 24, Ukrainian fighters landed in Crimea in the area of Olenivka and Mayak settlements. There they engaged in a battle with the units of the occupier — the Russians have losses in both personnel and equipment. Also, the Ukrainian flag flew again in Crimea — for the first time since April 2014.