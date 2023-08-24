Ukrainian fighters have landed in Crimea — a special operation continues there

As part of the special operation, Ukrainian fighters landed in Crimea and achieved their goals — there were no casualties among personnel. The special operation is still ongoing.

A representative of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) Andriy Yusov told "Suspilne" about this.

"As part of the special operation, personnel were disembarked on the territory of the peninsula. The Main Directorate of Intelligence in cooperation with the Navy carried out a special operation. The goal was achieved. There were no casualties among the personnel. The special operation continues, we do not reveal all the details. There are losses among the enemyʼs personnel, as well as among the forces and means. Information on the number of casualties is being clarified," Yusov declared.

Earlier, the "Krym.Realii" ["Crimea.Realities"] publication, with reference to local sources, reported that there were explosions in Crimea.

According to local residents, explosions were heard near the village of Mayak on Cape Tarkhankut from 5 am.

The base of the 3rd radio engineering regiment of the radio engineering troops of the Russian Aerospace Forces is located in Mayak village. Tarkhankut also has a Nebo-M radar station and Kasta-2E2 radar station, and air defense positions are located along the perimeter.