Ukrainian special forces landed again on the territory of Crimea — video

Ukrainian special forces "Stugna" and "Bratstvo" as part of the special unit "Tymur" landed on the territory of the Crimean peninsula.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on October 4.

In addition, the Ukrainian military attacked the occupiers.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence (MDI) published a video from which it can be understood that special forces landed at least seven boats at night. The video ends with footage of fighters holding a Ukrainian flag and saying: "Crimea will be Ukrainian or uninhabited."