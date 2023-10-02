Ukraine received the first refurbished Leopard 2 tanks from Poland

Ukraine received a batch of refurbished Leopard 2 tanks from Poland.
This is reported by Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa.
The company showed a photo of these tanks and added that the repair of other equipment is in progress.
- In July, German officials agreed with their Polish colleagues on the creation of a repair center for Leopard 2A4 tanks used by Ukraine.
- At the end of August, the OSINT project Oryx and the American Forbes reported that Ukrainian troops lost five Leopard 2 tanks out of 71 during the counteroffensive.
- At the beginning of September, it became known that the Ukrainian troops probably lost their first Challenger 2 tank. The Minister of Defense of Great Britain, Grant Shepps, confirmed this to the Sky News channel.