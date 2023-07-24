Germany agreed with Poland to create a center for repairing Leopard tanks

German officials reached an agreement with their Polish colleagues on the creation of a repair center for Leopard 2A4 tanks used by Ukraine.
This was reported by the spokesman of the German Ministry of Defense Mitko Müller at a briefing, as "Ukrinform" reports.
He said that now Ukrainian Leopard 2A4 tanks will be repaired in Poland, calling German-Polish efforts productive.
- On July 12, the media reported that Germany had abandoned the idea of creating a Leopard tank repair center in Poland, saying that Warsaw was overestimating price expectations.
- Earlier, a Spiegel material appeared that Berlin and Warsaw, for a number of reasons, cannot agree on the creation of a center while the tanks are waiting for repairs. German tank builders believe that the controversy surrounding the tank hub is politically motivated.
- On June 13, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius promised to increase the supply of refurbished Leopard 1 A5 tanks to Ukraine amid recent reports of the loss of several Leopard 2 tanks at the front.