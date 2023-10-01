British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak denied sending British troops to Ukraine in the near future

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak denied that British military instructors will go to Ukraine in the near future.

Reuters writes about it.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of the United Kingdom, Grant Shepps, said in an interview with The Sunday Telegraph newspaper that British troops can train Ukrainians in Ukraine.

"What the defense minister has been saying means that one day in the future we could do some of this training in Ukraine," Sunak told reporters at the start of the Conservative Partyʼs annual conference in Manchester.

“But thatʼs about the long term, not the here and now. British soldiers will not be sent to fight in the current conflict," he added.