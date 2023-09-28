The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) identified the Kadyrovites colonel who tortured Ukrainian prisoners and demanded money from their families to stop the torture. Itʼs about Zelimkhan Agmerzoyev, the commander of the 3rd company of the police regiment of the federal department of the extra-departmental protection of the Russian Guard troops in the Chechen Republic.

According to SBU, in the occupied Melitopol district, Agmerzoyev formed punitive squads, which under his command carried out repressions against civilians and prisoners. On his order, Ukrainians were brutally tortured.

Agmerzoev personally called the relatives of the victims and demanded money to stop the abuse. The fact that he extorted 500 000 hryvnias from the wife of a captured soldier of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is documented. In case of non-payment, Agmerzoyev threatened to kill or maim the prisoner. He also demanded $20 000 for two kidnapped civilians.

Agmerzoyev was informed of the suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code), for which he faces 12 years of imprisonment in case of detention.