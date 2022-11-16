The SBU declared Kadyrov wanted

The Security Service of Ukraine declared the head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov wanted.
This is evidenced by information in the search database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.
The leader of Chechnya is wanted due to criminal proceedings under Part 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity of Ukraine) and Art. 473 (planning, preparation, resolution and waging of an aggressive war).
- In August, the Security Service of Ukraine notified Kadyrov and two of his closest accomplices — Daniil Martynova and Huseyna Mezhidova — of the suspicion.