The SSU identified the commander of the Kadyrov special forces “Akhmat” who killed five civilians in Bucha. The occupier was declared a suspect

The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has identified the commander of the “Akhmat” special rapid response unit, which killed five civilians in the Buchanskyi district of the Kyiv region.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Police Major Musaev Iznaur Ibrahimovich was charged with violating the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.

According to the investigation, this occupier took part in the capture of the village of Mykulychi as part of Russian troops. Russian soldiers committed violence and executions against Ukrainians, carried out special raids to intimidate peaceful Ukrainians.

In order to allegedly prevent local cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Iznaur Musayev and his subordinates shot people in the occupied territories.