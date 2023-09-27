Bulgaria has finally agreed to transfer malfunctioning S-300 missiles to Ukraine

The Bulgarian Parliament has finally approved the transfer of unserviceable guided missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Sofia Globe.

Bulgarian parliamentarians held a closed meeting, at which they decided to transfer these missiles to Ukraine. The aid package also included ammunition for automatic small arms, which the Bulgarian army no longer uses.

"Our country does not have the necessary capacity to independently repair these ammunitions. Their use by our army would pose a serious threat to the lives of Bulgarian servicemen. Unlike Bulgaria, Ukraine stated that it has the opportunity to use such defective ammunition and put them into service in the Ukrainian army," the explanatory note says.

The official results of the vote have not been shown yet, but journalists received information from deputy Delyan Peevsky that the decision was approved. It is known that the pro-Kremlin party "Vuzrazhdane" spoke against it.

Also, the signing of the final agreement on the transfer of about 100 armored personnel carriers from Bulgarian warehouses to Ukraine is expected.