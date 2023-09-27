Bulgaria has finally agreed to transfer malfunctioning S-300 missiles to Ukraine

The Bulgarian Parliament has finally approved the transfer of unserviceable guided missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.
This was reported by The Sofia Globe.
Bulgarian parliamentarians held a closed meeting, at which they decided to transfer these missiles to Ukraine. The aid package also included ammunition for automatic small arms, which the Bulgarian army no longer uses.
"Our country does not have the necessary capacity to independently repair these ammunitions. Their use by our army would pose a serious threat to the lives of Bulgarian servicemen. Unlike Bulgaria, Ukraine stated that it has the opportunity to use such defective ammunition and put them into service in the Ukrainian army," the explanatory note says.
The official results of the vote have not been shown yet, but journalists received information from deputy Delyan Peevsky that the decision was approved. It is known that the pro-Kremlin party "Vuzrazhdane" spoke against it.
Also, the signing of the final agreement on the transfer of about 100 armored personnel carriers from Bulgarian warehouses to Ukraine is expected.
- On July 21, 2023, Bulgarian deputies approved the transfer of about a hundred armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. We are talking about armored personnel carriers, which are not needed and which the Ministry of Internal Affairs has never used, and has been paying for their maintenance and storage for the past 25 years. The machines are delivered to the Ukrainian army together with weapons and spare parts.
- In October 2022, the publication EurActiv wrote that Bulgaria is one of the largest non-public suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. In January 2023, the German publication Die Welt wrote that at the beginning of the war , Bulgaria secretly provided Ukraine with a third of ammunition and 40% of diesel fuel. At the same time, due to internal political disagreements , the shells were transferred secretly. Bulgaria officially handed over two packages of military aid to Ukraine.