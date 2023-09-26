The Defense Committee of the Parliament of Bulgaria agreed to the transfer of malfunctioning S-300 missiles to Ukraine. What is the argument for this

The Defense Committee of the Bulgarian Parliament agreed to the transfer of unserviceable guided missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.

This was reported by The Sofia Globe.

In addition to ammunition, Bulgaria wants to hand over 5.56x45 mm cartridges that it does not need.

Proponents of the project said that the missiles for the S-300 were deemed unserviceable by the Bulgarian military, but that Ukraine would be able to use them.

"Our country does not have the necessary capacity to independently repair these ammunitions. Their use by our army would pose a serious threat to the lives of Bulgarian servicemen. Unlike Bulgaria, Ukraine stated that it has the opportunity to use such defective ammunition and put it into service in the Ukrainian army," the explanatory note reads.

The decision still needs to be supported by the House of Representatives, and when this happens, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria will decide on the number of missiles and cartridges that will be transferred to Ukraine.

The final agreement on the transfer of about 100 armored personnel carriers from Bulgarian warehouses to Ukraine is also expected to be signed.