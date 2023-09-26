The Defense Committee of the Parliament of Bulgaria agreed to the transfer of malfunctioning S-300 missiles to Ukraine. What is the argument for this

The Defense Committee of the Bulgarian Parliament agreed to the transfer of unserviceable guided missiles for S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine.
This was reported by The Sofia Globe.
In addition to ammunition, Bulgaria wants to hand over 5.56x45 mm cartridges that it does not need.
Proponents of the project said that the missiles for the S-300 were deemed unserviceable by the Bulgarian military, but that Ukraine would be able to use them.
"Our country does not have the necessary capacity to independently repair these ammunitions. Their use by our army would pose a serious threat to the lives of Bulgarian servicemen. Unlike Bulgaria, Ukraine stated that it has the opportunity to use such defective ammunition and put it into service in the Ukrainian army," the explanatory note reads.
The decision still needs to be supported by the House of Representatives, and when this happens, the Ministry of Defense of Bulgaria will decide on the number of missiles and cartridges that will be transferred to Ukraine.
The final agreement on the transfer of about 100 armored personnel carriers from Bulgarian warehouses to Ukraine is also expected to be signed.
- On July 21, 2023, Bulgarian deputies approved the transfer of about a hundred armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. We are talking about armored personnel carriers, which are not needed and which the Ministry of Internal Affairs has never used, and has been paying for their maintenance and storage for the past 25 years. The machines are delivered to the Ukrainian army together with weapons and spare parts.
- In October 2022, the publication EurActiv wrote that Bulgaria is one of the largest non-public suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. In January 2023, the German publication Die Welt wrote that at the beginning of the war , Bulgaria secretly provided Ukraine with a third of ammunition and 40% of diesel fuel. At the same time, due to internal political disagreements, the shells were transferred secretly. Bulgaria officially handed over two packages of military aid to Ukraine.