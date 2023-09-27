The Glusco gas station was transferred to the management of “Ukrnafta”

The Agency for Search and Management of Assets (ARMA) transferred to the management of "Ukrnafta" the assets of the "Glusco" gas station chain, which previously belonged to the state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk.
The press service of ARMA writes about it.
Under the terms of the contract, the minimum guaranteed payment will be five million hryvnias. The company will also transfer 85% of the net profit to the state treasury.
- "Glusco" is a chain of gas stations that has 127 gas stations and 6 oil depots in Ukraine. The company bought them from the Russian "Rosneft". The official owner of the network at one time was the Israeli businessman Nissan Moiseyev, who was connected by friendly ties with Viktor Medvedchuk. On December 6, 2021, it became known that the "Glusco" chain was purchased by Greek businessman Dimitrios Anifantakis.
- On March 11, 2021, SBU conducted 140 searches in the case of the shadow import of oil products by the "Glusco" chain. Searches at gas stations were conducted because some companies organized an illegal scheme to import petroleum products into Ukraine (especially from Russia) and hid the real volume of imports. The arrest was made because the participants in the proceedings were secretly selling low-quality fuel. Such a scheme allowed them to avoid paying taxes for almost 240 million hryvnias. More than 500 samples were taken for the examination of the quality of petroleum products — approximately 35 of them do not meet the requirements of the DSTU.
- On September 8, 2022, "Naftogaz" launched its own gas station network called U.GO. They will be located on the site of the gas stations of the former "Glusco" chain.