The Glusco gas station was transferred to the management of “Ukrnafta”

The Agency for Search and Management of Assets (ARMA) transferred to the management of "Ukrnafta" the assets of the "Glusco" gas station chain, which previously belonged to the state traitor Viktor Medvedchuk.

The press service of ARMA writes about it.

Under the terms of the contract, the minimum guaranteed payment will be five million hryvnias. The company will also transfer 85% of the net profit to the state treasury.