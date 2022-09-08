“Naftogaz” opens its gas station network instead of “Glusco”, which belonged to the MP Medvedchuk

The Naftogaz company is launching its own network of gas stations called U.GO. They will be located at the gas station of the former Glusco chain, which was associated with Peopleʼs Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.

The Naftogaz press service writes about it.

"Naftogaz" is starting a pilot launch of gas stations of the arrested “Glusco” chain under its own trademark “U.GO” in the capital region," the message reads.

The first 30 gas stations will be opened in September in Kyiv and the region. In other regions, they will appear after all details have been agreed with the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).

The first gas stations under the “U.GO” brand began operating in 2017 in Kharkiv and the region. “U.GO” trademark belongs to JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". Starting in 2022, LLC "Naftogaz Oil Trading" will also have the right to use it, which plans to expand the network in other regions.