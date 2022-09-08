“Naftogaz” opens its gas station network instead of “Glusco”, which belonged to the MP Medvedchuk

The Naftogaz company is launching its own network of gas stations called U.GO. They will be located at the gas station of the former Glusco chain, which was associated with Peopleʼs Deputy Viktor Medvedchuk.
The Naftogaz press service writes about it.
"Naftogaz" is starting a pilot launch of gas stations of the arrested “Glusco” chain under its own trademark “U.GO” in the capital region," the message reads.
The first 30 gas stations will be opened in September in Kyiv and the region. In other regions, they will appear after all details have been agreed with the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA).
The first gas stations under the “U.GO” brand began operating in 2017 in Kharkiv and the region. “U.GO” trademark belongs to JSC "Ukrgazvydobuvannya". Starting in 2022, LLC "Naftogaz Oil Trading" will also have the right to use it, which plans to expand the network in other regions.
- “Glusco” is a chain of gas stations that has 127 gas stations and 6 oil depots in Ukraine. The company bought them from the Russian Rosneft. The official owner of the network at one time was the Israeli businessman Nissan Moiseev, who is connected by friendly ties with Viktor Medvedchuk, who is suspected in Ukraine of financing terrorism. On December 6, 2021, it became known that the “Glusco” chain was purchased by Greek businessman Dimitrios Anifantakis.
- On March 11, 2021, the Secutiry Service of Ukraine conducted 140 searches in the case of the shadow import of oil products by the “Glusco” chain. Searches at gas stations were conducted because some companies organized an illegal scheme to import petroleum products into Ukraine (especially from Russia) and hid the real volume of imports. The arrest was made because the participants in the proceedings were secretly selling low-quality fuel. Such a scheme allowed them to avoid paying taxes for almost 240 million UAH. More than 500 samples were taken for the examination of the quality of petroleum products — approximately 35 of them do not meet the requirements of the National Standards of Ukraine (NSU).