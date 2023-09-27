The Guardian: Ukraine has given allies a report on “Shahed” components and is proposing attacks on their production

In August of this year, the Ukrainian government handed over to the G7 countries a report on the components of the Shahed-136/131 Iranian kamikaze drones. It said a significant number of drone parts are produced by companies headquartered in the US, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Germany, Canada, Japan, Poland and other countries.

Citing this report, "The Guardian" writes that the Ukrainian side allegedly offered allies to attack the production of these drones in Syria, Iran and the Russian economic zone "Alabuga".

The publication writes that the Ukrainian side agrees to launch missile strikes on production facilities if the allies provide the necessary weapons, the document says.

The report indicates that Iranian UAV production has adapted and mostly uses available commercial components, the supply of which is poorly controlled. It also has customs data showing that almost all drone parts go to Iran via Turkey, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Vietnam and Costa Rica.