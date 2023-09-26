Sea ice around Antarctica has reached a record low level

The sea ice that covers the ocean around Antarctica reached a record low this winter.

This was reported by the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), as Reuters reports.

Researchers warn that such a situation will have a negative impact, in particular, on penguins, which breed and raise young on sea ice.

Melting ice also accelerates global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight the white ice reflects back into space.

The Antarctic sea ice area hit its lowest point this year on September 10, when it covered 16.96 million square kilometres, the lowest winter extent since satellite records began in 1979.

In the southern hemisphere, where Antarctica is located, September is the coldest month, when sea ice is usually at its maximum.