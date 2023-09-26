Sea ice around Antarctica has reached a record low level

The sea ice that covers the ocean around Antarctica reached a record low this winter.
This was reported by the US National Snow and Ice Data Center (NSIDC), as Reuters reports.
Researchers warn that such a situation will have a negative impact, in particular, on penguins, which breed and raise young on sea ice.
Melting ice also accelerates global warming by reducing the amount of sunlight the white ice reflects back into space.
The Antarctic sea ice area hit its lowest point this year on September 10, when it covered 16.96 million square kilometres, the lowest winter extent since satellite records began in 1979.
In the southern hemisphere, where Antarctica is located, September is the coldest month, when sea ice is usually at its maximum.
- In August, nearly 10 000 emperor penguin chicks died in Antarctica due to ice cracking caused by global warming.
- In July, scientists recorded that Antarctica lost an unprecedented amount of sea ice — the size of Argentina.
- Scientists have also discovered that warm water penetrates the Doomsday Glacier in Antarctica and accelerates its melting. If it melts, it will raise the level of the worldʼs oceans by more than half a meter and destabilize nearby glaciers, which could lead to a rise in the level of the worldʼs oceans by three meters.