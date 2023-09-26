Night attack: There are four injured and significant destruction in Kherson region and Mykolaiv region

On the night of September 26, the Russian occupiers attacked the southern regions with missiles and attack drones.

The Defense Forces of the South write about it.

On Kysilivka in the Kherson region, the Russians launched a missile attack from tactical aircraft, probably with an X-59 missile. Four civilians were injured, a dozen houses were damaged. Air defense shot down three drones in the region.

A rocket attack was also carried out in the Mykolaiv region — at an industrial facility. People were not injured. Six drones were shot down in the region.

Three more drones were eliminated in Kirovohrad region and ten in Odesa region.