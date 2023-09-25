The UN International Court of Justice has closed the last round of Russiaʼs submissions in Ukraineʼs lawsuit against it

The head of the Russian delegation Aleksandr Shulgin states that if the UN International Court of Justice agrees with Ukraineʼs position and takes the case into consideration, it will create a bad precedent.

He said this while closing the second and last round of speeches by the Russian delegation at the hearing, Babel correspondent Oksana Kovalenko reports.

"Any other decision of the Court [except denying jurisdiction to Ukraine] would allow states not to rely on their real rights and obligations under the treaty, but to use improper application and abuse of law, to open proceedings on all issues. This would violate the system of compromise clauses and would allow states to very easily circumvent the principle of statesʼ consent to the jurisdiction of the Court," said the head of the Russian delegation.

Shulgin repeated the arguments of Russia voiced during the hearing:

Ukraineʼs claim is not based on the Genocide Convention, and when Kyiv went to court, there were no disputes between the parties regarding the claim;

Russia did not know about the dispute until Ukraine turned to the UN International Court of Justice;

The plaintiff states changed their positions at these hearings, which they had previously stated in this court when NATO bombed Yugoslavia;

32 states is a collective pressure on the court, and it is necessary because Ukraine is allegedly not confident in its own strength;

The court should refuse because Ukraineʼs demands do not relate to the essence of the convention; that is, they do not refer to a direct violation of the convention;

The potential decision of the court will not lead to any consequences because the decision adopted in accordance with the Convention cannot affect the rights and obligations of states under the UN Charter and international customary law.

As a result, Shulgin once again called on the UN International Court of Justice to recognize Ukraineʼs claims as inadmissible.

Ukraine will present its final arguments on Wednesday.

