The UN International Court of Justice continues hearings on Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia. The Russian Federation presents its arguments

Today, the UN International Court of Justice will continue the hearing of Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia in the case of genocide. The sides must provide arguments on whether the court has the right to consider Ukraineʼs claim.

"Babel" correspondent Oksana Kovalenko reported this from the scene.

The Russians insist that the court has no such jurisdiction. During the day, it is the Russian delegation that will speak. They should deepen their arguments, as well as provide answers to the arguments of the Ukrainian side and the statements of 32 countries that have joined the Ukrainian lawsuit. The last hearing will take place on Wednesday. Then the Ukrainian delegation will provide final counterarguments to the Russiansʼ statements.