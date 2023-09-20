The International Court of Justice of the United Nations began the third day of hearings on Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia

The UN International Court of Justice in The Hague began the third day of hearings in Ukraineʼs lawsuit against Russia regarding the Convention on the Prevention of the Crime of Genocide.

"Babel" correspondent Oksana Kovalenko reported this from the scene.

Today, 32 countries that joined the lawsuit on the side of Ukraine will speak in court. This is an unprecedented number of countries in history: 34 UN members out of 193, that is, almost 20% participate in the process.

Countries appear according to the French alphabet. Germany (fr. Allemagne) was the first to speak. They said it was particularly important for Germany to be involved in the Genocide Convention case, given its history.