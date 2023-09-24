News

The second vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Turkey

Kostia Andreikovets
The bulk carrier Aroyat arrived in Turkey, loaded with 17,600 tons of Ukrainian grain. This is the second vessel that passed through the temporary corridor across the Black Sea.

According to Marine Traffic, Aroyat has already passed the Bosphorus and is heading to Egypt.

This bulker left the port of Chornomorsk on September 22.