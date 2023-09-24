The second vessel with Ukrainian grain arrived in Turkey

The bulk carrier Aroyat arrived in Turkey, loaded with 17,600 tons of Ukrainian grain. This is the second vessel that passed through the temporary corridor across the Black Sea.
According to Marine Traffic, Aroyat has already passed the Bosphorus and is heading to Egypt.
This bulker left the port of Chornomorsk on September 22.
- On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the ship officially confirms readiness to leave, the ship will be allowed to the route.
- On September 16 , the first civilian ships used the temporary corridor in the direction of Ukrainian ports. Among them was Resilient Africa, loaded with grain.