Bloomberg: The US demands an explanation from Poland regarding its support for Ukraine

The United States is demanding an explanation from Warsaw regarding its support for Ukraine after the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that his country is currently not transferring weapons to Ukraine because it is rearming itself.
Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a high-ranking US defense official.
According to him, Poland supports Ukraine, but the exact position of the country is unclear. Both sides called for an easing of tensions, and there was no rift between the coalition of allies.
The European diplomat told the publication that Polish diplomats privately assured their foreign colleagues that the countryʼs military support to Ukraine will continue, albeit on a smaller scale. The last public announcements about military aid from Poland were in June 2023. Then the Poles promised thousands of machine guns and cartridges for them. Then there were reports from the media about the secret transfer of Mi-24 helicopters in July.
- Morawieckiʼs statement was made on the eve of parliamentary elections in Poland and amid tensions with Ukraine over the import of Ukrainian grain. He explained the unilateral grain ban by the fact that Ukrainian or Russian oligarchs should not dominate the Polish market.
- The day before, Volodymyr Zelenskyi said at the UN General Assembly that "some friends in Europe are undermining solidarity with political theater, making a thriller out of grain." For this, the Ukrainian ambassador was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine stated that the ambassador "once again explained the position regarding the unacceptability of the Polish unilateral ban on the import of Ukrainian grain."