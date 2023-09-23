Bloomberg: The US demands an explanation from Poland regarding its support for Ukraine

The United States is demanding an explanation from Warsaw regarding its support for Ukraine after the words of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that his country is currently not transferring weapons to Ukraine because it is rearming itself.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to a high-ranking US defense official.

According to him, Poland supports Ukraine, but the exact position of the country is unclear. Both sides called for an easing of tensions, and there was no rift between the coalition of allies.

The European diplomat told the publication that Polish diplomats privately assured their foreign colleagues that the countryʼs military support to Ukraine will continue, albeit on a smaller scale. The last public announcements about military aid from Poland were in June 2023. Then the Poles promised thousands of machine guns and cartridges for them. Then there were reports from the media about the secret transfer of Mi-24 helicopters in July.