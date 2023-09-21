In Cherkasy, a warhead of a missile fell on a hotel. The number of injured has increased to 11, the debris is still being sorted out

The number of injured as a result of a rocket attack on a hotel in the center of Cherkasy has increased to 11 people, the State Emergency Service reported. The warhead of the missile fell on the hotel, and not just debris from it.

Rescuers are currently sorting through the debris. They have already managed to save 13 people, two of them are in critical condition.

The head of regional military administration Ihor Taburets said on the air of the telethon that up to 23 people could be in the hotel building. There remains the possibility that there are people under the rubble. So far, it was possible to get one person out of the rubble.

1 4





Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"Probably, the rubble will be dismantled at night as well. "Actually, this is the central market. There is no military facility here. Thank God, it happened before 6 oʼclock in the morning because at 7 oʼclock there are hundreds, even thousands of people who come here to buy groceries, to buy basic necessities," Mayor Bondarenko said in a comment to Radio Svoboda.

According to detailed information, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down a total of four Russian missiles over the territory of the Cherkasy region during a missile attack on September 21.