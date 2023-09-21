In Cherkasy, a warhead of a missile fell on a hotel. The number of injured has increased to 11, the debris is still being sorted out

The number of injured as a result of a rocket attack on a hotel in the center of Cherkasy has increased to 11 people, the State Emergency Service reported. The warhead of the missile fell on the hotel, and not just debris from it.
Rescuers are currently sorting through the debris. They have already managed to save 13 people, two of them are in critical condition.
The head of regional military administration Ihor Taburets said on the air of the telethon that up to 23 people could be in the hotel building. There remains the possibility that there are people under the rubble. So far, it was possible to get one person out of the rubble.
"Probably, the rubble will be dismantled at night as well. "Actually, this is the central market. There is no military facility here. Thank God, it happened before 6 oʼclock in the morning because at 7 oʼclock there are hundreds, even thousands of people who come here to buy groceries, to buy basic necessities," Mayor Bondarenko said in a comment to Radio Svoboda.
According to detailed information, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down a total of four Russian missiles over the territory of the Cherkasy region during a missile attack on September 21.
- On the night of September 21, during the first wave of rocket attacks, the occupiers attacked Kyiv, Rivne, Khmelnytskyi, and Lviv regions, as well as Kharkiv. In the Kyiv area, according to the KMVA, more than 20 enemy targets were shot down. Cherkasy and the western regions of Ukraine experienced the second wave of attacks.
- The Air Force reported that the occupiers fired 43 cruise missiles at Ukraine on the night of September 21, of which 36 were shot down.