There was a massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine at night. There are victims

At night, Russian Tu-95MS strategic aircraft launched a group of X-101/555/55 cruise missiles over Ukraine, and Kharkiv was bombarded with ballistic missiles of the S-300 system.

This was reported by the Air Force and heads of regions.

Anti-aircraft defense worked in the Cherkasy, Kyiv, and Lviv regions, as well as in the capital.

Drohobych was hit by three Russian rockets, the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration reported. Two to an industrial facility, and one to a private two-story warehouse. The workshop and warehouse are on fire, the three-story building is destroyed. There are probably no casualties.

Seven people were injured in the Darnytsky district of the capital, including two children aged 18 and 9. They and one other person were hospitalized. All the victims were from the house, which is located next to the infrastructural object — the fragments of the rocket fell on it. A service station is also on fire in the area, and firefighters are extinguishing two cars there. In the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, rocket debris damaged a gas pipe, but there was no fire there.

There are at least six "strikes" in Kharkiv. The mayor of the city reports that all of them are in the Slobidsky district. Information on possible victims is being clarified. There is damage to the infrastructure. According to monitoring groups, the Russians fired S-300 ballistic missiles at Kharkiv. The mayor of the city reported on two wounded.

In the center of Cherkasy, fragments of a downed missile hit a civil infrastructure object. There is considerable destruction. A person was rescued from the rubble of the hotel building. Seven people were injured by the impact of the rocket. Another 10 people were evacuated.

In Cherkasy, the number of injured has increased to ten, as the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

There are also "strikes" of Russian missiles in the city of Rivne, as the head of the Regional Military Administration informed. Emergency services are on the scene, details have not yet been released.